Lionel Messi shrugged off sub-zero temperatures to score the only goal as Inter Miami defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in their weather-delayed CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg clash on Wednesday. Messi struck in the 56th minute at Children's Mercy Park, showing superb individual skill before rifling a low angled shot past Sporting goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The victory gives Inter a precious away goal as they attempt to secure their passage into the last 16 in next Tuesday's second leg in Florida. Wednesday's game in Kansas City had been postponed by 24 hours after an arctic storm dumped several inches of snow across the region while sending temperatures plummeting to near-record lows.

Despite the rescheduling there was no let-up from the freezing conditions, with the temperature at kick-off plunging to minus 17 degrees Celsius (one degree Fahrenheit).

Un derechazo de Messi nos da la ventajapic.twitter.com/0gqsN7JjO2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 20, 2025

Argentine superstar Messi and his Inter team-mates took to the field wearing gloves and neck warmers, with several players on both teams wearing full-length leggings to combat the cold.

Kansas City finished near the foot of Major League Soccer's Western Conference last season, winning just eight of their 34 regular-season games -- in stark contrast to Miami, who topped the Eastern Conference with a record 74 points after winning 22 games.

Miami's technical superiority was evident for long periods of the first half, Luis Suarez going close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute with a shot that curled just wide of the post.

Suarez went close again after 35 minutes, his shot from the edge of the area whistling just wide of the post.

The breakthrough for Miami finally came early in the second half.

Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets floated a cross-field pass into the area which found the Argentine playmaker.

The 37-year-old superstar controlled the ball on his chest before a brilliant touch took him wide of Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy, creating space for a low shot across goal into the far corner.

