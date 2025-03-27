Spain's head of World Cup 2030 organisation resigned Wednesday after being accused of fixing the process to decide which stadiums would host matches to favour one city, reported Spanish media. Maria Tato stood down from her post at the Spanish football federation (RFEF) following a report published by newspaper El Mundo which said ratings for potential venues were altered to favour Anoeta in San Sebastian, at the expense of Balaidos in Vigo.

"On 25 June 2024, Balaidos was among the 11 venues (in Spain), but on 27 June the list was modified," complained mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, on X this week.

"This is extremely serious, we demand that they explain to us who changed it, why and with what criteria."

The RFEF did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

The federation announced last year that Spain would have 11 venues at the tournament, including Barcelona's rebuilt Camp Nou stadium and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, while co-hosts Portugal have three and Morocco six.

The RFEF has been hit with various crises in recent years.

Former president Luis Rubiales resigned in disgrace in September 2023 after forcibly kissing Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's triumph in Sydney.

His successor Pedro Rocha was suspended for overstepping his duties after initially arriving on an interim basis, with Rafael Louzan taking the reins in December 2024.

