Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: La Liga leaders Real Madrid take on relegation-battling Espanyol in their 22nd league game of the season. Real Madrid are in red-hot form, having won five games in a row in all competitions, and enter the game with a four-point lead at the top of La Liga. Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo have enjoyed great form in recent weeks, while Vinicius Jr is also expected to re-enter the playing XI after missing the midweek Champions League tie against Brest due to suspension. Espanyol sit in 18th spot, having managed only 20 points from their 21 games so far. Earlier in the season, Real Madrid beat Espanyol 4-1.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming details, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 2 (IST).

Where will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be held at the RCDE Stadium, Barcelona.

What time will the Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be live streamed in India due to technical issues faced by broadcasters GXR World this weekend. In USA, watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)