Having joined RB Leipzig in last year's summer transfer window, Andre Silva has become a mainstay in the Bundesliga side's playing XI during the ongoing 2021-22 European football season. The Portugal international is his side's second-highest goal scorer in the ongoing campaign with seven goals, one behind teammate Christopher Nkunku (eight goals). Despite being in good form personally, the striker hasn't been able to guide Leipzig to the top-half of the Bundesliga table as they are currently languishing ninth in the standings. During a virtual media interaction, the 26-year-old was asked about the toughest goalkeeper in the German league. To the question, Silva revealed that it was teammates Peter Gulacsi and Manuel Neuer who were quite "strong".

"For me the best goalkeeper now in the Bundesliga is Gulacsi. When I was in Frankfurt, I never scored against him. Of course, I have to mention Neuer because it's difficult playing against Bayern and we know on air he is strong", he said.

Leipzig have already faced Bayern once this season and were hammered 1-4 at the Red Bull Arena. Silva started the match as his side's lone front man but was later substituted. Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were among Bayern's scorers in that match. Meanwhile, Konrad Laimer found a way past Neuer in the second-half to score Leipzig's solitary goal.

Bayern are currently on top of the table with a huge lead, followed by Borussia Dortmund in second-place.

Further explaining why Neuer and Gulacsi are better than other custodians in the Bundesliga, Silva explained, "What makes the difference between best keepers to the other keepers is I think for example in the air, they can keep the goal at zero or they don't concede many chances in the air."

"There are a lot of things that are different like playing with the ball at your feet, carrying out the cross. I think at the end its these together. But my assessment is Gulacsi and Neuer", he further added.

Silva will next be in action on Saturday, when Leipzig face VFB Stuttgart in a Bundesliga fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Stuttgart are currently 15th in the standings, one spot away from the relegation zone.

