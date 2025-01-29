Manchester United and Tottenham are among the sides aiming to ensure direct passage to the Europa League last 16 in Thursday's league phase finale with nine places in the knockout stages up for grabs. The struggling English giants are labouring in the bottom half of the Premier League table but do sit in the top eight of the Europa League. Only the top eight progress automatically into the last 16, while ninth to 24th have to endure the rigorous of a two-legged play-off round next month.

United boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to have two free midweeks for extra time on the training field to try and imbed his ideas after a turbulent first two months in charge.

The Red Devils have played 17 games in 64 days since Amorim took charge for the first time.

United have found Europe's second-tier competition much easier to negotiate than domestic duties with four consecutive wins meaning they just need a point away to FCSB.

The Romanian champions, though, can also secure a top-eight finish should they pull off a famous victory.

"We have to surpass ourselves, but we have done this before many times, so we will do it again," said FCSB striker Florin Tanase.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is clinging to his job by a thread after a disastrous run of six Premier League defeats in seven games plunged Tottenham into a relegation battle.

A mounting injury list has been a major factor in their troubles and victory over Elfsborg in north London could buy Postecoglou time to get some of his star names back for the last 16 in March.

Roma, Porto in danger

Table-toppers Lazio are the only side to have guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Anderlecht, Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Lyon, United, Tottenham, FCSB, AZ Alkmaar, Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise and Viktoria Plzen are all assured of at least a place in the play-off round.

However, there are big names at risk of crashing out before the knockout stages.

Two-time European champions Porto sit outside the top 24 ahead of their clash with Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv, which will be held in Belgrade due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Italian giants Roma are also at risk as they are 21st in the table and face a tough task against second-placed Frankfurt.

After a promising start to the competition, three consecutive defeats have plunged Ajax into peril ahead of the four-time European champions' clash with Galatasaray in Amsterdam.

