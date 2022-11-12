A 2-1 win away at Werder Bremen gave RB Leipzig their ninth victory in their past ten appearances on Saturday. Leipzig took the lead after just 13 minutes through Portugal striker Andre Silva, before Bremen centre-back Christian Gross equalised in the second half. Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager scored with just under 20 minutes remaining to help Leipzig continue their impressive recent form under former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose. Bayer Leverkusen's resurgence under manager Xabi Alonso continued, with a 2-0 win at home against Stuttgart.

A first-half strike from French striker Moussa Diaby and a second-half goal from German defender Jonathan Tah continued Leverkusen's recent momentum, with the home side unbeaten in three after winning just one of their first six under Alonso.

Wolfsburg's stunning recent form under former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac continued as the Wolves won at Hoffenheim for a fifth victory in nine games in all competitions.

Hoffenheim hit the lead thanks to a first-half goal from Christoph Baumgartner, before an injury time own goal from former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak put Wolfsburg draw level.

Wolfsburg's comeback was complete when Germany midfielder Ridle Baku scored after 56 minutes.

A second-half goal from Ghana striker Christopher Antwi-Adjei helped Bochum win 1-0 away at Augsburg.

Manager Thomas Letsch, who took over a winless Bochum in late September, has secured four wins from his eight games in charge to help distance his side from last-placed Schalke.

In Berlin, goals from Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Kanga and German striker Marco Richter helped Hertha pick up just their third win of the season, with a 2-0 triumph over Cologne.

In Saturday's late game, Bayern Munich meet rock-bottom Schalke, having a chance to go six points clear on top of the table, at least until Sunday's games.

