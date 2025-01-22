FC Barcelona staged a sensational comeback against Portuguese giants Benfica to secure direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. 2-4 down in the 75th minute, Barcelona scored three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game to complete a remarkable turnaround. In-form Brazilian winger Raphinha starred once again, scoring twice, including a dramatic 96th-minute winner, while Robert Lewandowksi also bagged a brace. The win puts Hansi Flick's men in second spot in the Champions League table.

Barcelona started on a terrible note, conceding a second minute goal, as Benfica's Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis struck.

While Lewandowski did equalise from the penalty spot 10 minutes later, fortunes got worse for Barcelona in the rest of the first half.

Pavlidis took advantage from an error by Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to score into an empty net and make it 2-1. Soon after, Pavlidis completed a memorable hattrick, converting from the spot and leaving the visitors 3-1 down inside the first half an hour.

Watch: Barcelona's sensational comeback vs Benfica

Barcelona came back from 4 goals to win .



All goals highlight here pic.twitter.com/JeCXADafMc — SHAYEE (@tier_firstt) January 21, 2025

Raphinha equalised in the 64th minute as he intercepted a poor goal kick by Benfica to head home, but it seemed like a comeback was not to be when Ronald Araujo conceded an own goal, leaving Barcelona 2-4 down.

But the dramatic encounter had more surprises, which kickstarted with another penalty, as Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

In the 86th minute, Eric Garcia headed home a delicate Pedri cross, drawing Barcelona level at 4-4 with four minutes of regulation time to go.

And the comeback was concluded in the 96th minute. Despite only four minutes of stoppage time added, Barcelona were allowed to play on in a counter attack from a Benfica corner. Raphinha was sent through on the right flank, but maintained incredible composure to cut inside and slot home the dramatic winner.

Barcelona, thereby, became the second team to ensure their Round of 16 place after Liverpool.