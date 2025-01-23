Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid host RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League at the Bernabeu on Thursday midnight. The defending champions sit 22nd in the points table and need nothing less than a win to keep alive their hopes of a top eight finish which that guarantee them a direct entry into the quarterfinals. Luckily for Los Blancos, star striker Kylian Mbappe finally seems at home after a troubled start to life in the Spanish capital. Mbappe's rediscovered elan comes at the perfect time for Real Madrid with two crucial Champions League matches ahead, starting with RB Salzburg's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Madrid then face Brest on the road next week, aiming to secure progress to the next phase of the competition. Salzburg, on the other hand, are already out of the race having lost all of their first six games.

When is the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match taking place?

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will take place on Thursday, January 23 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match be played?

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match start?

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will start at 1:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)