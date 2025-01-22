Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim only joined the club in November, but is seemingly already running out of patience with the performances and the players at his disposal. In a move that is typically out of character for Amorim, the Portuguese reportedly damaged the giant screen television inside Manchester United's dressing room, in a fit of fury following his side's 1-3 loss at home against Brighton and Hove Albion. The result was United's seventh loss in 15 games under Amorim, leaving them 13th in the Premier League table.

Following the defeat, Amorim had labelled the current United squad as the "worst in the history of the club", and seemingly did not spare his players.

As per a report by British media outlet The Athletic, Amorim did not hold back his emotions after the loss, angrily letting his displeasure be known to the Manchester United players following his defeat.

In this process, the Portuguese manager reportedly damaged the giant screen television inside the United dressing room usually used to go through tactics before games. The screen will reportedly require fixing before United's next game, against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Amorim is reportedly a rather calm person, win or lose, and prefers to save his analysis of the match for the day after the game. Therefore, his rage after the 1-3 loss against Brighton came across as rather uncharacteristic.

The report also states that Amorim has previously said he is trying to shock his players and others at the club through his words, but results continue to be majorly disappointing.

Manchester United's current squad have largely struggled to adapt to Amorim's innovative 3-4-3 formation, with a 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City and a spirited 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool the only noteworthy positives.

However, the 39-year-old Amorim seemingly has the backing of club co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, with United looking for wing-back options in the January transfer window.

United stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have not played an integral part under Amorim, and are also apparently on the way out.