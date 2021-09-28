PSG vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino will have his task cut out when Paris Saint-Germain take on a last year's finalists Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the Champions League 2021/2022 season.
Highlights
- Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester City in Champions League 2021/2022
- PSG drew their 1st game v Club Brugge 1-1, Man City won 6-3 v RB Leipzig
- Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will need to deliver
Manager Mauricio Pochettino will have his task cut out when French giants Paris Saint-Germain take on a last year's finalists Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the Champions League 2021/2022 season. Pep Guardiola's English champions have been in terrific form in the domestic league and will look to carry the good work into the European competition. The nine-goal thriller against RB Leipzig on Matchday 1 will still be fresh in the minds of the players and will have to keep a compact defence against PSG's trio of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. PSG, on the other hand, still need to deliver on their promise of a major European triumph after securing fantastic transfers ahead of this season.
Where will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match be played?
The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be played at the Parc des Princes.
When will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match be played?
The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be played on Wednesday, September 29..
What time will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match begin?
The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match?
The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be broadcasted live on Sony Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match?
Promoted
The live streaming for PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be available on Sony Liv.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)