Manager Mauricio Pochettino will have his task cut out when French giants Paris Saint-Germain take on a last year's finalists Manchester City in Matchday 2 of the Champions League 2021/2022 season. Pep Guardiola's English champions have been in terrific form in the domestic league and will look to carry the good work into the European competition. The nine-goal thriller against RB Leipzig on Matchday 1 will still be fresh in the minds of the players and will have to keep a compact defence against PSG's trio of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. PSG, on the other hand, still need to deliver on their promise of a major European triumph after securing fantastic transfers ahead of this season.



Where will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match be played?

The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be played at the Parc des Princes.

When will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match be played?

The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be played on Wednesday, September 29..

What time will the PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match begin?

The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match?

The PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be broadcasted live on Sony Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match?

The live streaming for PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Group A match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)