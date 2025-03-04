Barcelona face Benfica on Wednesday in a Champions League last 16 first leg clash with their status as one of Europe's elite sides restored, midfielder Pedri Gonzalez playing a key role in their revival. Hansi Flick's side have been hailed as the most entertaining in the competition and the Canary Islander's genius and creativity fuels the team's engine. Five-time European champions Barcelona scored 28 goals in eight group stage matches as they finished second, behind Liverpool whose haul was 17, with Borussia Dortmund the next highest on 22.

The Catalans notched five of those in Lisbon against Benfica in a thrilling 5-4 comeback win in January which clinched their place in the last 16.

In the group stage they hammered Bayern Munich 4-1 and beat Dortmund 3-2 as Flick's side flexed their muscles.

Pedri's quality and consistency has underpinned Barcelona's fine season to date, with the Catalans top of La Liga, in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and aiming for their first Champions League triumph since 2015.

"I can't describe (Pedri, he's) incredible," said Flick last week.

After a superb breakthrough season in 2020-21 in which Pedri also shone for Spain at Euro 2020 and played 73 matches for club and country, injuries began to plague him.

A study of his genetics last year helped create an individual plan to help improve his fitness and it is paying dividends.

Pedri has already played 39 matches this season for Barcelona across all competitions, more than in any of the three prior campaigns.

Although his tally of five goals and six assists is solid but modest, his performances have been unparallelled.

The 22-year-old is enjoying the best form of his career, producing an array of superb passes in every match, as well as offering vital energy and showcasing his exquisite technical abilities.

'Infinite'

Pedri played an important role for Spain in their Euro 2024 triumph last summer, until suffering a knee sprain in the quarter-finals.

National team coach Luis de la Fuente believes his potential is limitless.

"Pedri had to find himself, we don't know what his best version is because he's so good, he is infinite," said De la Fuente.

Under Flick he has continued to progress, playing in a deeper role than with the national team, behind an attacking midfielder -- usually Dani Olmo or Gavi.

It means he receives more of the ball and can dictate the game, which is also helping him morph into one of the team's leaders, something Flick asked him to do.

The coach hailed Pedri despite a 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid in December.

"The way he played was incredible -- that's how I like to see him and how he guides the rest," said Flick.

Pedri signed a new Barcelona deal in January until 2030.

"To prolong this dream is the best thing that's happened to me for a long time," said Pedri.

"It's been a long time since I felt like this, I'm enjoying football, which is the thing I like the most."

Flick was unsurprisingly delighted by the news.

"You cannot compare him, he's an unbelievable player, he enjoys playing football, getting the ball and it's really great to see...

"When he's under pressure he wants the ball and he helps the team a lot, I'm very happy that he's here for a long time."

While teenager Lamine Yamal, top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha often earn the plaudits, Pedri helps create the platform for his team-mates to excel.

The playmaker capped a fine individual display by delivering the cross which Eric Garcia headed home against Benfica to level the game at 4-4 before Raphinha's late winner.

If the Portuguese side want to progress then shutting down Pedri is the most pressing problem they have to solve.

