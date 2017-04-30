 
Premier League: Jamie Vardy Makes Leicester City Safe, Sunderland Relegated

Updated: 30 April 2017 10:01 IST

Jamie Vardy scored the goal that effectively ensured Leicester City would remain in the Premier League as the outgoing champions won 1-0 away to West Bromwich Albion.

Jamie Vardy continued his red-hot run as Leicester eased their relegation fears © AFP

Jamie Vardy scored the goal that effectively ensured Leicester City would remain in the Premier League as the outgoing champions won 1-0 away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. England striker Vardy's first-half goal, his third in as many seasons at The Hawthorns, gave the Foxes their first win in four league games and took them to 40 points, a total widely regarded as enough to avoid relegation in most seasons.

Leicester, however, had looked in danger of the drop when former assistant manager Craig Shakespeare took over from sacked title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri in February.

As well as helping secure Leicester's top-flight status, Vardy's 10th goal in 15 games for club and country also strengthened Shakespeare's bid to land the manager's job beyond the end of the season.

Eldin Jakupovic penalty save inches Hull closer to safety

Eldin Jakupovic saved an injury-time penalty as Hull City inched closer to Premier League safety and condemned Sunderland to relegation by drawing 0-0 at Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton were given an opportunity to claim victory when Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for wrestling with Maya Yoshida, but Jakupovic plunged to his left to parry Dusan Tadic's spot-kick.

The result at St Mary's left Marco Silva's Hull three points clear of the bottom three ahead of third-bottom Swansea City's trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

It also served to relegate basement club Sunderland, who were left 13 points from safety with only 12 points to play for after losing 1-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Sunderland visit Hull next weekend.

Beaten League Cup finalists Southampton, who have won only two of their last eight home games, remain ninth.

Stoke's Butland stars in West Ham stalemate

Stoke City had goalkeeper Jack Butland to thank for keeping them in the game in a 0-0 home draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Stoke were virtually safe from relegation despite a dreadful run of five defeats in six games going into the match, but it was a useful point for West Ham and their under-pressure manager Slaven Bilic as they inched away from the drop zone.

But West Ham will feel they should have won it.

Topics : Leicester City West Bromwich Albion West Ham United Stoke City Southampton Hull City Tigers Sunderland Jamie Vardy Jack Butland Football
Highlights
  • Leicester City won 1-0 away to West Bromwich Albion
  • Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League came to an end
  • West Ham were held to their third consecutive Premier League draw
