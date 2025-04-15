Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss the club's next two Premier League games after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Howe watched the Magpies' 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday from his hospital bed after being admitted on Friday having been feeling unwell for several days. Newcastle have now said the 47-year-old will also miss Wednesday's home match against Crystal Palace and Saturday's trip to Aston Villa, with assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones due to prepare the team in his absence.

"Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia," a statement said. "The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery."

Howe, who sent his congratulations to the team after Sunday's impressive win over United moved them back into the top four, offered thanks for the messages of support he has received.

"A huge thank you to everyone connected with Newcastle United and the wider football community for your messages and warm wishes. They have meant a lot to me and my family," Howe said."

Newcastle will move above Nottingham Forest into third place if they avoid defeat against Palace at St James' Park.

