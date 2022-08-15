Highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes showed exactly why the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United and Wolverhampton are interested in signing him after he scored a thunderbolt for Sporting Lisbon in a league game against Rio Ave. Nunes, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, scored a long range screamer in a 3-0 win over Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga. The 23-year-old picked up the ball 30-yards from goal, before unleashing a pile driver past Rio Ave's goalkeeper Jhonatan, who could only manage to get his hands to it.

Nunes has impressed across the last two seasons at Sporting, also playing a crucial role in their league triumph in his debut season for the club.

The Brazil-born midfielder has also impressed with the Portuguese national side, and recently scored in a 3-1 win over Turkey in a World Cup qualification play-offs fixture.

According to reports, Nunes has received several offers from Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, and could could cost as much as 43 million pounds.

In 2021, Nunes was called up by Brazil manager Tite, but he decided not to represent the birth of his country.

Despite the rumours about interest from English clubs, Sporting manager Amorim revealed the midfielder has turned down opportunities to leave and is entirely focused on his role with the Portuguese club.

Promoted

"For me the reality is different, it's keeping my players. I'm happy that Matheus Nunes is still here. I'm happy that Sporting's players, as Matheus Nunes, rejected offers that would change their lives to stay at Sporting. This is my reality, I am very happy with my squad and my players are the best in the world," Amorim had told local media outlet Record.

Nunes' current deal expires in 2026.