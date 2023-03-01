Manchester United fans around the world had something to cheer about when their team beat Newcastle 2-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to end the worst trophy drought in 40 years. United's first silverware since 2017, when they won the League Cup and the Europa League in the Jose Mourinho era, was just reward for a mature display that underlined the impressive work done by Dutchman Erik Ten Hag since he arrived from Ajax last year. The celebrations that accompanied United's sixth League Cup triumph could be the first of many trophy parades on the evidence of Ten Hag's transformative first season.

However, a dance video of Manchester United players and Ten Hag after the win did not go down well with Piers Morgan. "Can't believe I'm watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing," wrote Piers Morgan.

The opinion did not impress star India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. "Why is it embarrassing piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win ?" Yuvraj replied on that tweet.

Why is it embarrassing piers ? R we not supposed to enjoy the moments when we win ? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 28, 2023

To which, Morgan wrote: "Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing… can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy?"

Hi Legend, given what a mediocre competition the Carabao Cup is, a series of dignified handshakes from Ten Hag would have been more appropriate than riotous dancing... can you imagine Sir Alex ever doing a crazed conga on live TV for winning a 3rd tier trophy? https://t.co/HYewntD1bO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, United remain challengers on three other fronts, sitting third in the Premier League and with an FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham on Wednesday followed by a Europa League last 16 tie against Real Betis in March.

After 10 years in the wilderness since Alex Ferguson retired having led them to their last Premier League title in 2013, United are finally emerging from one of the darkest period in the club's illustrious history.

