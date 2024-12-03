Holders Paris Saint-Germain face a tricky start to their defence of the French Cup after being drawn away to Ligue 1 rivals Lens in the last 64 on Monday. Marseille will play Saint-Etienne in another meeting of top-flight sides, which enter the competition for the December 20-22 round. Six-time former French champions Bordeaux, who were relegated to the fourth tier and filed for bankruptcy in the summer, meet Rennes -- now coached by former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli.

Union Saint-Jean, who play in the sixth division, will come up against Monaco, third in Ligue 1. Still Mutzig, also of the sixth tier, are due to host Reims.

Two overseas clubs remain in the draw, with Saint-Joseph of Martinique travelling to Corsica to take on Bastia. Saint-Denis from Reunion have been paired with opponents from the fifth tier in Dives-Cabourg.

The final will be played at the Stade de France on May 24. PSG have won the competition a record 15 times.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)