Neymar Leaves Hospital To Spend 1st Phase Of Recovery Post Surgery

Updated: 05 March 2018 15:31 IST

Neymar was released on Sunday after undergoing an operation on Saturday morning to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot.

Neymar was operated to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot © AFP

Brazilian and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar was released from the Mater Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte to take part in the first phase of his post-surgery recovery, the official sources said. Neymar was released on Sunday after undergoing an operation on Saturday morning to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot, reports Efe. The PSG player will begin his post-operation recovery at his mansion in Mangaratiba, along the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro state, local media reported.

During the first portion of his recovery and rehabilitation, Neymar will be accompanied by PSG physical therapist Rafael Martini.

The striker's surgery on Saturday was directed by the Brazilian national team's top physician, Rodrigo Lasmar, and included the placement of a screw associated with a bone implant in the affected metatarsal.

Also present for the operation was PSG-designated French surgeon Gerard Saillant.

According to doctors, Neymar will be evaluated in six weeks to determine a possible date by which he will return to training activities, but the length of his recovery, of course, depends on how well he weathers the post-surgery period.

Lasmar said this past week that the Brazilian national team's medical squad will help Neymar recover "as quickly as possible" although it will take approximately three months.

The physician added, however, that he should be in "full form" by the time of the World Cup.

The Brazilian team will play its first match in the 2018 Russia World Cup against Switzerland on June 17 after which they will go up against Costa Rica on the 22nd and close out the group phase against Serbia on the 27th.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Paris SG Neymar Football
Highlights
  • Neymar will undergo surgery on his fractured foot
  • The 26-year-old suffered a hairline fracture
  • Neymar should be fit to play for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia
