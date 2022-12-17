Morocco's dream run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to defending champions France in the semi-finals. By progressing to the last 4, Morocco created history having become the first African side to do so. They now await a fiery Croatia side that lost to Argentina in the second semi-final. Though the two teams square-off in an ‘inconsequential' third-place playoff, there's still plenty to look to forward to, especially for Morocco who could go on to create history.

Morocco, who have unarguably been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament, did punch above their weight as they made it as far as the semi-finals. But, what is interesting to note is that no team, outside of Europe and South America, has ever finished 3rd in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

If Morocco go on to beat Croatia on Saturday, they would become the first team, outside of Europe and South America, in FIFA World Cup history to take the third spot on the podium.

List of past teams who finished 3rd and 4th in FIFA World Cup history:

Year 3rd-Place Team 4th-Place Team Score at full-time Remarks 1930 United States of America Yugoslavia - Positions decided on the basis of overall performance. 1934 Germany Austria 3-2 - 1938 Brazil Sweden 4-2 - 1950 Sweden Spain - Round-robin format 1954 Austria Uruguay 3-1 - 1958 France West Germany 6-3 - 1962 Chile Yugoslavia 1-0 - 1966 Portugal Soviet Union 2-1 - 1970 West Germany Uruguay 1-0 - 1974 Poland Brazil 1-0 - 1978 Brazil Italy 2-1 - 1982 Poland France 3-2 - 1986 France Belgium 4-2 - 1990 Italy England 2-1 - 1994 Sweden Bulgaria 4-0 - 1998 Croatia Netherlands 2-1 - 2002 Turkey South Korea 3-2 - 2006 Germany Portugal 3-1 - 2010 Germany Uruguay 3-2 - 2014 Netherlands Brazil 3-0 - 2018 Belgium England 2-0 - 2022 Morocco/Croatia Croatia/Morocco TBD -

France had ended Morocco's World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semi-final clash to set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

It appeared that France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, despite having a hostile crowd against them.

Morocco, the first African or Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, dug deep despite injury problems only to concede a late second as substitute Kolo Muani scored moments after coming on.

With AFP inputs

