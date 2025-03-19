India vs Maldives LIVE Score, International Friendly Football: Sunil Chhetri Returns, Given Big Role In International Friendly vs Maldives
India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Even before the start of the match Sunil Chhetri, who has made a retirement U-turn, has grabbed attention as he is back in the squad with the captain's armband. India have announced their starting XI for the match against Maldives and Chhetri's name is there in the list with the player also set to captain the team on his first match on retirement U-turn. India take on Maldives in an international friendly at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya on Wednesday. The match against Maldives will work as a tune-up for India as the side gears up for AFC Asian Cup Qualification 3rd Round.
- 18:44 (IST)India vs Maldives Live: Here's what India head coach said -In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, India head coach Manolo Marquez said, "It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place."I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here."
- 18:42 (IST)Sunil Chhetri LIVE: An unexpected U-turn!The 40-year-old Sunil Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the continent's top football tournament, starting with the March 25 clash. The preparatory match for Manolo Marquez's side marks a historic moment as the Blue Tigers will play in the football-crazy hill town for the first time.
- 18:03 (IST)India vs Maldives Live: Chhetri to captain India!!!
- 18:01 (IST)India vs Maldives Live: Pictures from India's training -
