India vs Maldives Live Streaming, International Football Friendly: India face Maldives litmus test at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday ahead of their AFC AFC Asian Cup qualification third-round game against Bangladesh. This game will mark the return of legendary striker Sunil Chhetri, who decided to come out of retirement earlier this month to help the Indian Tigers. Head coach Manolo Marquez also confirmed Chhetri's involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India. The hosts will be playing in Shillong for the first time ever.

Ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India, Maldives, on the other hand, are also using the friendly match to prepare for their Asian Cup qualifier against Philippines next Tuesday.

When will the India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match be played?

The India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match will be played on Wednesday, March 19.

Where will the India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match be played?

The India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground), Shillong, Meghalaya, India.

What time will the India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match start?

The India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match will start at 7 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match?

The India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match?

The India vs Maldives International Football Friendly match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

