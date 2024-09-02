Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC LIVE Updates: For the first-time ever East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan in Lucknow. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have clashed against each other 340 times in 22 cities spread all over the country since their classical rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925. East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the Uttar Pradesh capital, while Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years. The only time they played here was on August 30, 1955, drawing an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.

Sumit Rathi, the only player from Uttar Pradesh in the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad, has been handed the captaincy for this encounter.

