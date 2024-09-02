Story ProgressBack to home
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, Chief Ministers Cup 2024: Starting Line-ups Out For Kolkata Derby
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Chief Ministers Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: For the first-time ever East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan in Lucknow
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC LIVE Updates: For the first-time ever East Bengal will face Mohun Bagan in Lucknow. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have clashed against each other 340 times in 22 cities spread all over the country since their classical rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925. East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the Uttar Pradesh capital, while Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years. The only time they played here was on August 30, 1955, drawing an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, Chief Ministers Cup 2024
- 18:19 (IST)East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: EB's starting line-up
Your to take on the Mariners!— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) September 2, 2024
Live broadcast on DD Sports and the Indian Football YouTube channel. #JoyEastBengal #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/sFLHuSs0C6
