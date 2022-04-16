Heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpoolwill clash against each other at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday in a FA Cup semi-finals fixture. Recently, both teams came face to face in a Premier League fixture on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams then played their Champions League second leg quarter-final matches and eventually made it to the semi-finals as well. All eyes will be on the two managers, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp who will aim to get the better of one another.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be played on Saturday, April 16.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match will be telecasted on the Sony Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match?

Promoted

The Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup match will available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)