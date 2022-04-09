The football fans are on for a treat on Sunday as heavyweights Manchester City and Liverpool will clash against each other at the Etihad Stadium. This match is a potentially title deciding match. Right now, City have just one-point lead over Liverpool at the top spot. Pep Guardiola's side were running away with a title and they had a 10-point lead at one stage, but Jurgen Klopp and his team managed to claw their way back.

City now cannot afford to lose their grip while Liverpool have a fantastic opportunity to go ahead City in the title race on Sunday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played on Sunday, April 10.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will begin at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will available for streaming on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

