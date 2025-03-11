Lazio missed the chance to overtake Juventus in fourth place in Serie A after a 1-1 draw at home against midtable Udinese on Monday. The Romans could have dislodged Juve, who were shocked 4-0 by Atalanta on Sunday, with the Turin side occupying the final Champions League berth. Lazio are one point behind the Turin giants after their third draw in their last four matches.

Florian Thauvin put Udinese ahead after 22 minutes but Alessio Romagnoli earned the draw ten minutes later.

Juventus suffered their heaviest home defeat since 1967 and just a second defeat of the season.

Thiago Motta's side are now nine points behind leaders Inter Milan and six points off third-placed Atalanta.

