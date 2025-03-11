Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blasted some of his troubled club's stars as "not good enough" and "probably overpaid". Ratcliffe made his scathing assessment after enduring a dismal start to his reign at Old Trafford since taking charge of football operations in February last year. The British billionaire named Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony as the chief causes of his frustration.

Sancho and Antony are currently on loan at Chelsea and Real Betis respectively after underachieving with United.

In reference to United still paying instalments of transfer fees on several players, Ratcliffe, who shares ownership with the US-based Glazer family, told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Monday: "If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn't buy, we're buying Antony, we're buying Casemiro, we're buying Onana, we're buying Hojlund, we're buying Sancho.

"These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we've inherited those things and have to sort that out.

"For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we're paying 17 million pounds to buy him in the summer."

Asked if he was suggesting those players were not good enough for United, Ratcliffe said: "Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time."

After United finished eighth in the Premier League last season and won the FA Cup, Ratcliffe and his United advisors opted to stick with boss Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement

The Dutchman was subsequently sacked in October and replaced by Ruben Amorim after United endured another wretched run.

INEOS chairman Ratcliffe has accepted the decision to keep Ten Hag was a mistake.

He applied the same verdict to his decision to hire Dan Ashworth as sporting director, a role he left in December after just five months.

'Returning to greatness'

Advertisement

"I agree the Erik ten Tag and Dan Ashworth decisions were errors," the 72-year-old said.

"I think there were some mitigating circumstances, but ultimately they were errors. I accept that and I apologise for that."

Despite United's struggles since Amorim took charge, leaving them 14th in the Premier League, Ratcliffe insisted he would keep faith with the former Sporting Lisbon boss.

"If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job to be honest," he said.

"I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He's an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time."

Backing Amorim's decision to allow England forward Marcus Rashford to join Aston Villa on loan, Ratcliffe said: "He wants a dressing room that is full of people who are totally committed to winning football matches.

"He won't tolerate people who don't have 100 percent of that attitude. The players have to be in the same box."

Ratcliffe made his incendiary comments on United's moribund team just 24 hours after thousands of fans took part in a protest against the club's ownership ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Angry chants were directed at the Glazers and Ratcliffe, whose controversial off-field decisions have included a mid-season ticket price hike, as well as 200 anticipated redundancies among staff after 250 jobs were cut last year.

Ratcliffe claimed the "unpleasant" cost-cutting measures were "necessary" because the club would "run out of money at Christmas if we don't do those things".

Stressing his "only interest here is returning Manchester United back to greatness again", Ratcliffe said Amorim would have money to spend in the close-season to improve his squad.

United haven't won the Premier League since 2013, the last season of Alex Ferguson's legendary spell as manager.

While they have a huge task to close the gap on champions-elect Liverpool in future, Ratcliffe insisted his aim of winning the league by 2028, the club's 150th anniversary, was "not impossible".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)