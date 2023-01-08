Manchester City are all set to host Chelsea in their upcoming FA Cup match, at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. This is the eighth time that both the teams will be going up against each other in the FA Cup. Out of those eight matches, Manchester City have won five while Chelsea have won three. Notably, Chelsea have lost five of their last six away matches against Manchester City, in all competitions. City also eliminated Chelsea in the League Cup in the ongoing season.

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 8.

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match start?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JioTV app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

