The champions of England Manchester City will take on the kings of Europe in Real Madrid for the fourth consecutive season in the Champions League. The sides face off earlier than expected this time in the play-off round, with the first leg in Manchester on Tuesday. Let's look at five ties between the clubs over the past decade that have turned the clash into European football's modern classic.

2015-16 Semi-finals: Real Madrid 1-0 Man City (aggregate)

Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City were hoping to reach their first Champions League final but a deflected Gareth Bale cross cut their bid short.

After a dull goalless first leg draw in Manchester, Welsh winger Bale's cross hit City defender Fernando and flew over Joe Hart.

City complained Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez should have been sent off late on for an ugly foul on Raheem Sterling but offered far too little as Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos reached a record 14th final.

The Spanish giants, coached by Zinedine Zidane, went on to beat rivals Atletico Madrid in Milan in a repeat of the 2014 final, claiming their 11th European Cup.

2019-20 Last 16: Man City 4-2 Real Madrid

Advertisement

With Pep Guardiola at the helm Man City got the better of Madrid with 2-1 victories in both legs of their last 16 tie -- which were played six months apart.

The Premier League side came from behind to beat Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in February 2020, with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne on target after Isco broke the deadlock.

The second leg was postponed until August and played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sterling and the superb Jesus struck either side of Karim Benzema's equaliser.

Advertisement

Guardiola's side reached the one-game final eight format in Lisbon but were dealt a shock 3-1 quarter-final defeat by Lyon.

2021-22 Semi-finals: Real Madrid 6-5 Man City

Madrid produced one of the all-time great Champions League fightbacks to stun City despite the English team's domination for the first 180 minutes of the tie.

City were left to rue letting the visitors escape the Etihad only 4-3 behind having twice led by two goals in the first leg.

Riyad Mahrez's strike to open the scoring 17 minutes from time in the Bernabeu looked to have sealed the deal.

But Madrid's powers of recovery were a theme of their run to a 14th European Cup.

Rodrygo struck twice in stoppage time to send the game ot extra-time before Benzema's penalty sent Carlo Ancelotti's men to Paris, where they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

2022-23 Semi-finals: Man City 5-1 Real Madrid

City learned their lesson and this time were ruthless on their way to finally conquering Europe.

De Bruyne's blistering strike cancelled out Vinicius Junior's opener as the first leg ended 1-1 in the Bernabeu.

On home turf, City were unstoppable as a Bernardo Silva double put Guardiola's men in command before late goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez rubbed salt in Spanish wounds.

City completed their quest to win the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Istanbul final.

2023-24 Quarter-finals: Real Madrid 4-4 Manchester City (Madrid win 4-3 on penalties)

Madrid exacted revenge for their humbling at the Etihad 12 months previously by withstanding a City onslaught before prevailing on penalties.

A 3-3 thriller in the Bernabeu left the tie tantalisingly poised for the second leg.

Rodrygo's early strike gave the visitors something to defend in Manchester, which they did until De Bruyne fired in a 76th minute equaliser.

City enjoyed nearly 70 percent possession and had 33 attempts on goal but Madrid's Champions League survival instinct kicked in on route to another title.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva missed from the spot in what many saw as a de facto final before Madrid beat Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to lift the trophy once more.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)