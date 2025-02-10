Marseille strengthened their hold on second place in Ligue 1 behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a dominant 2-0 win away at Angers on Sunday. Roberto De Zerbi's team were on top throughout at the Stade Raymond Kopa but had to wait until the 69th minute to take the lead when Adrien Rabiot headed in Amine Gouiri's corner. They scored their second five minutes later as substitute Neal Maupay played a one-two with Gouiri before finishing for his fourth goal since signing from Everton at the start of the season.

Rabiot's contribution is more remarkable, with the French international midfielder suddenly becoming a serious goal threat and scoring his third header in the last five matches.

Gouiri, meanwhile, made a decisive impact on his first start since signing from Rennes in the January transfer window, while Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer also impressed on his debut after joining on loan from AC Milan.

Marseille have won nine of their 11 away matches this season and this result sees them move six points clear of both Nice and Monaco, who lead the chasing pack.

The gap to PSG, however, remains a daunting 10 points, with the reigning champions looking unstoppable now after an impressive 4-1 win over Monaco on Friday.

That set PSG up nicely for Tuesday's Champions League knockout phase play-off first leg against French rivals Brest, a tie they are overwhelming favourites to win.

Earlier on Sunday, Paulo Fonseca oversaw his first win as Lyon coach as his new side thrashed Reims 4-0 to climb back into the European places.

Nicolas Tagliafico put Lyon in front late in the first half from an assist by Corentin Tolisso, who doubled their lead from a Rayan Cherki free-kick midway through the second half.

Cherki got the third goal and Georgian international Georges Mikautadze completed the scoring in stoppage time after Reims had been reduced to 10 men with the sending-off of Patrick Zabi.

Lyon lost 3-2 at Marseille last weekend in former Milan coach Fonseca's first game at the helm after replacing the sacked Pierre Sage.

Sunday's result, their first win in eight games in all competitions, lifts Lyon back up to sixth place.

Reims, playing their first league game under new coach Samba Diawara, are 14th, four points above the bottom three.

In other games, Strasbourg beat bottom side Montpellier 2-0 with Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha scoring his ninth league goal of the season, his sixth in six games.

Toulouse came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away at Auxerre, who are without a win in nine Ligue 1 outings.

