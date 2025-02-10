Adana Demirspor players stormed off the pitch in the first-half of their away match against Super Lig leaders Galatasaray on Sunday after the referee awarded a penalty against them, Turkey's state news agency reported. The team walked off in the 30th minute after Galatasaray took a 1-0 lead with Alvaro Morata scoring from a penalty kick, Anadolu said. After they left, the referee's team went to speak with them in the dressing room, which prompted an announcement that the match at Rams Park stadium had been abandoned.

Turkish media reports said the team, who are bottom of the table, had stormed off in protest over what they claimed was "referee corruption".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)