Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will have an "advantage" when they face Arsenal on an extra day's rest, but the champions are sweating on Kevin De Bruyne's fitness for the crucial clash with their title rivals. Guardiola's side played at home in their Champions League draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Arsenal had to wait until Thursday to travel to Italy for their goalless stalemate against Atalanta. Guardiola believes the additional 24 hours of recovery could play a role in deciding the first meeting this term between the clubs that have finished first and second for the last two seasons.

City won both of those title races to leave Arsenal still waiting for their first English crown since 2004.

A victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday would be a significant boost to City's hopes of an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League title, with Guardiola grateful for a rare piece of help from the fixture schedulers.

"It is an advantage but I am going to make a list in the last six years of how many times we faced a tough team with an extra day of rest. It is a very long list," he said with a healthy dose of sarcasm.

City's recovery time advantage might be offset by the potential absence of Belgium midfielder De Bruyne after he limped off during the goalless draw against Inter.

Asked if De Bruyne would be fit to face Arsenal, Guardiola said: "He feels a bit better today. Tomorrow we're training and we'll see. He could be involved."

Fuelled by Erling Haaland's nine goals, City have already established themselves as the team to beat once again this season.

- 'Both years have been so close' -

The champions, who boast a 100 percent record after four league games, sit two points ahead of Arsenal, who have won three and drawn one.

But Guardiola has a healthy respect for the threat posed by Arsenal after the north Londoners took the title fight down to the final day last season.

"The set pieces are not easy because they are taller than us. They defend the space, they are incredible with the runners," he said.

"It is always two against one with Gabriel (Magalhaes) and (William) Saliba focused on Erling. That is why it is difficult to play them. I have to read well the way we have to do it."

Although they finished above them, City failed to beat Arsenal last term, losing 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, drawing 0-0 in Manchester and suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in the Community Shield.

"It's always been a tight game in the last few years," Guardiola said. "They do many good things. They're a complete team, which is why they've been our biggest rivals in the last two seasons.

"Every season they are better and better. Both years have been close, but we have been so strong and we are still strong."

City would move five points clear of Arsenal with a first victory over them since April 2023.

But Guardiola insists it is far too early in the season for the result to be regarded as significant no matter who wins.

"In this early stage of the season, nothing more than the mood over the next few games will be decided. In terms of the table it's not really important," he said.

"It'll be more important when we go to London in the second half of the season."

