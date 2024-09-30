Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's La Liga derby clash on Sunday was temporarily suspended after Rojiblancos fans threw objects, including lighters, at players, especially Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The match had to be paused for a few minutes as the situation in the stadium went out of control. Even some of Atletico Madrid's players had to intervene and speak to fans, urging them to stop throwing objects so the match could resume.

The match, at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium, was disrupted by home supporters with Real Madrid leading 1-0, through Eder Militao's second-half goal.

Atletico fans threw a bag of sh*t at Courtois pic.twitter.com/OwbVsY8WXE — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 29, 2024

Atletico coach Diego Simeone and players Koke and Jose Gimenez approached the stand behind Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' net to remonstrate with their own fans.

Simeone and Koke ask Atlético fans to stop throwing objects to Courtois… as the game has been currently suspended. pic.twitter.com/0n3deNrwln — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2024

Players from both sides were sent into the dressing rooms by the referee to await further instruction, with little over 20 minutes of the match remaining.

Angel Correa's 95th-minute equaliser snatched Atletico Madrid a 1-1 derby draw against Spanish champions Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

The Argentine forward had to wait nervously for a VAR review to prove he was onside but he had timed his run to perfection and secured the hosts a point.

Real Madrid, without injured star striker Kylian Mbappe, largely kept Atletico at arm's length on a spiky night in the Spanish capital, taking the lead through Eder Militao midway through the second half.

After the game, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said that though the fans' actions weren't justified, Courtois should also have not tried to provoke them by making gestures.

“When Courtois was our player, they threw lighters at him in the Bernabeu. You can celebrate the goal, but not by taunting the fans, mocking them, or making gestures. It's not justified, but neither is what started it,” Simeone said after the game.

