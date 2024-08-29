Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus on Thursday in a deal worth a reported 12.5 million pound ($16.5 million) for the Italian international, who has been dogged by injuries. The 26-year-old has joined on a four-year deal for an initial 10 pound million with a further 2.5 million pound dependent upon the team's performance during his time at Anfield. Chiesa was one of the rising stars of European football after his role in helping Italy win Euro 2020.

But his career has been derailed by a cruciate ligament injury suffered in January 2022 and a number of fitness issues since.

"I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans," Chiesa said in a club statement.

"I'm so happy and I can't wait to get started."

His arrival adds even more depth to a Liverpool frontline boasting Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Chiesa had entered the final year of his contract at the Italian giants and was not selected for new Juventus coach Thiago Motta's first two matches in charge.

He becomes just Liverpool's second signing of the transfer window and the first to go into Arne Slot's squad for this season.

A deal to bring Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia was agreed earlier this week but he will not arrive at Anfield until next season.

