Real Madrid snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday to delay Barcelona's title celebrations. Los Blancos cut the gap on the Catalan giants to four points ahead of Barcelona's visit to neighbours Espanyol on Thursday, where they can wrap up the title with a victory. Trailing for much of the game after Martin Valjent's 11th-minute opener, two second-half goals for Madrid ensured their arch-rivals did not claim their 28th La Liga title just yet. Madrid needed to win to deny Barca and Kylian Mbappe's equaliser and Jacobo Ramon's 95th-minute strike allowed them to do just that.

Los Blancos' defeat by Barcelona on Sunday in the Clasico left the Catalans on the brink of the title but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed fighting spirit in the final stages against Mallorca.

Madrid coach Ancelotti is departing to take charge of the Brazilian national team at the end of a disappointing season in the Spanish capital, and has two games left in his post.

The Italian's Madrid side, riddled with injury problems, were without Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes among other star names as Mallorca visited the Santiago Bernabeu.

The islanders, ninth, are hoping for European football for the first time since 2004 and put up a strong performance.

Madrid's 18-year-old striker Endrick, whom Ancelotti may call up for Brazil in the future, came close early on but Leo Roman tipped his effort away.

Mallorca took an early lead when Valjent received the ball on the right of the box in an ocean of space.

The defender took his shot early and beat Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, making his 200th La Liga appearance.

Roman made a fine save to thwart England international Jude Bellingham as Madrid pushed for an equaliser.

The stopper, who also excelled for Mallorca in a recent narrow defeat at Barcelona, denied Mbappe and then Fede Valverde before the break.

Eventually Mbappe found a breakthrough for Madrid after 68 minutes, with some superb footwork to escape three Mallorca players trying to shut him down, and he drilled past Roman.

It was Mbappe's 40th goal of a productive season on a personal level, although his team are set to end it without a major trophy and having been beaten four times by Barcelona across all competitions.

Mateu Morey should have put Mallorca back ahead almost instantly after a Jacobo error, but Courtois denied him one-on-one.

Roman produced yet another fine save from Arda Guler's drive before Valjent headed Mbappe's effort off the line and to safety with the goalkeeper out of position.

It looked like despite Madrid's efforts they were not going to find a winner but 20-year-old defender Jacobo lifted a dropping ball over Roman's head as the Mallorca defence hesitated.

