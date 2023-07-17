Since the time Lionel Messi arrived in the USA to play for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, there has been a widespread intrigue regarding the Argentine great's move. Messi, who arrived in Miami on Tuesday with his family and caused a viral sensation after being photographed shopping with them in a local supermarket, thanked the supporters at his unveiling on Sunday. "Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love. I am very happy to be here in Miami," he said.

"I really want to start training, to compete, I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot, we are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen," he said.

At the even as he was taking a round of the stadium, his son Thiago tried to nutmeg the star and was even successful, well almost. He even raised his arms in celebration after his act.

Advertisement

Inter Miami, the bottom club in Major League Soccer, confirmed on Saturday that the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner had signed a deal that will keep him with the club until 2025.

The former Barcelona great opted to join Miami after his contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain expired last month.

His former Barcelona team-mate, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, was also presented to the crowd after completing his move.

With AFP inputs

Advertisement