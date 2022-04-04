Barcelona star Pedri was in fine form on Monday, scoring a crucial match-winner against Sevilla in a 1-0 win at the Camp Nou. The youngster's late goal proved to be crucial as the Catalan outfit maintained their late surge for the LaLiga title. In the 72nd-minute, the 19-year-old received a pass from Ousmane Dembele and then feigned shooting twice on his way towards the box, finally letting out a screamer which beat Sevilla keeper Bounou to find the bottom left corner of the goal.

Here is the video of Pedri's long-range screamer against Sevilla:

Beautiful goal by Pedri pic.twitter.com/KHjyUZ4mtC — KAA (CFC) (@officialtruekaa) April 3, 2022

Also, while feigning twice, the Spaniard outfoxed both Ivan Rakitic and Diego Carlos outside the Sevilla penalty box.

Although he missed half of the season due to injury, Pedri has now scored as many goals as he did in his debut campaign (four goals).

In the LaLiga, he has scored twice; against Espanyol and now against Sevilla. He also scored against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, and in the Europa League vs Galatasaray.

Barcelona are now second in the league standings with 57 points from 29 matches, with Real Madrid on top with 69 points from 30 games. Atletico Madrid are third with 57 points from 30 fixtures while Sevilla have slipped to the fourth spot on goal difference, despite having 57 points.

Xavi's side have a game in head to extend increase their lead against both Atletico and Sevilla.