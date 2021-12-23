Karim Benzema was in fantastic form, bagging a brace in a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Thursday. In what was the Spanish outfit's final match of 2021, Benzema made it a moment to remember with a magical goal in the fourth minute. Other than the strike, fans were also left amazed by the build-up to the goal. It all started with Vinicius Jr in the left flank, who passed the ball to Toni Kroos on the edge of the opposition penalty box. Kroos simply laid it out for Benzema, who was standing inside the left portion of the box. The skipper curled in a first-touch shot, something reminiscent of Luis Suarez from the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The ball flew like an arrow and went past a hapless Julen Agirrezabala.

Here is the video of Benzema's stunning strike:

Quelle dinguerie encore une fois de la part de Mr.Benzema ! pic.twitter.com/zfVZGQ0akF — BettingSB (@BettingSb) December 22, 2021

Benzema completed his brace in the seventh minute. Despite a goal by Oihan Sancet in the tenth minute, Benzema's brace was enough to secure a win for Real Madrid.

The Bernabeu side are currently on top of the La Liga table with 46 points from 19 matches. They have won 14 games, lost once and drawn on four occasions. They are followed by Sevilla in second spot, with Real Betis in third and Rayo Vallecano in fourth.

Arch-rivals Barcelona are way below in seventh-position with 28 points from 18 games.

Benzema will be hoping to build on his fine form next year and carry Real Madrid to the domestic league title.

Benzema is also leading the race to win the prestigious Pichichi Trophy with 15 goals from 18 fixtures and has also bagged seven assists.