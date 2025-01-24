Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain's new star signing, is "ready" to make his debut for the French club in their Ligue 1 clash with Reims this weekend, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday. "Physically he is in very good shape. We have seen that in training. He has already adapted perfectly to PSG, and everything is going well. He is ready," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Saturday's match at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old Georgian winger signed for PSG a week ago from Napoli for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($72m), not including potential bonuses, and has penned a contract until 2029.

He arrived too late to feature in his new club's 2-1 win at Lens last Saturday and was ineligible for Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Kvaratskhelia, who last played for Napoli on December 29 against Venezia in Serie A, is also ineligible for next midweek's trip to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League.

However, he could come into the side against Reims if Luis Enrique decides to rest players who took part in the thrilling win against City.

"As always, when we buy a player, we do so because we believe he will improve the team. But when he plays depends on how he does in training, and that is very difficult given the quality in the squad," Luis Enrique warned.

"We know 'Kvara' well. We wanted to bring him in last summer but it wasn't possible then. He is capable of fitting in to our way of playing."

PSG, the reigning champions, are nine points clear of nearest rivals Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 after 18 games.

