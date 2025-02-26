Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer after grabbing the neck of a New York City assistant coach at the end of Saturday's game. The Argentine World Cup winner was caught on camera in a confrontation with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle. Messi twice put his hands on the back of the Ballouchy's neck during the arguments. MLS said in a statement that their disciplinary committee had ruled that he had violated the league's "Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy".

Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser for team-mate Telasco Segovia in the 2-2 draw at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in the season opener.

Messi's team-mate Uruguayan Luis Suarez also received a similar fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYFC defender Birk Risa at half-time.

