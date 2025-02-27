Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey Live Telecast: Real Sociedad host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Real Madrid's left Kylian Mbappe will miss the match as he is out of the squad due to a dental problem. He did not train with his team-mates on the eve of the game but coach Carlo Ancelotti said the striker would travel to San Sebastian. Ancelotti also said his team was doing a good job given its packed fixture list, describing the football calendar as "absurd" and "unsustainable".

If Madrid progress as far as possible in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, as well as the Club World Cup in the summer, they could play 72 games this season.

Madrid have already won the Intercontinental Cup and the European Super Cup, but lost against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

"Taking into account the absurd calendar we have to deal with, that all teams have to, not just us, we're doing very well," Ancelotti told reporters.

"All teams that are fighting and battling in these moments are doing very well, because it's an unsustainable calendar."

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming details, Copa del Rey semi-finals 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match take place?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match will take place on Thursday, February 27 (IST).

Where will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match be held?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match will be held at the Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain.

What time will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match start?

The Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match will start at 2:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey match?

The Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match?

The Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

With AFP Inputs