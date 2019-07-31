Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah Head Nominations For FIFA Best Awards

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and three players -- Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk -- headed nominations released on Wednesday for the FIFA Best awards that will be presented in Milan on September 23. Klopp led Liverpool, and that vital trio of players, to the Champions League trophy and also second place to Manchester City in the Premier League. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi also make the shortlist for the men's award along with PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham's Harry Kane, Belgian Eden Hazard and Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.