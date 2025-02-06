Joao Felix helped AC Milan into the Italian Cup semi-finals with his first goal for the seven-time European champions in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Roma. Portugal forward Felix dinked home Milan's third with 18 minutes remaining at the San Siro, a day following his arrival on loan from Chelsea, after collecting fellow new signing Santiago Gimenez's through ball. Felix's strike and a double in the first half from Tammy Abraham, on loan from Roma, set up a potential derby with local rivals Inter Milan in the last four.

His goal ended the match as a contest after Artem Dovbyk pulled one back for Roma nine minutes after the break.

Inter host Lazio in a fortnight hoping to take on Milan in the two-legged semis in April after having drawn a frantic derby 1-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

Felix was one of four late signings made by Milan in the winter transfer window, the Italians also bringing in Gimenez, midfielder Warren Bondo from Monza for 10 million euros and forward Riccardo Sottil on loan from Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old scored just one league goal for Chelsea after signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Milan offloaded Ismael Bennacer to Marseille and Noah Okafor to Napoli while former captain Davide Calabria was loaned to Bologna until the end of the season.

Calabria's contract with Milan expires in June and his final outing for his boyhood club last month was overshadowed by a public bust-up with new coach Sergio Conceicao.

