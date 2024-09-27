Pulling the strings in Saturday's early Bundesliga title showdown between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be 21-year-old Germany forwards Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. The midfielders, born within 10 weeks of each other in 2003, have combined brilliantly at international level, but will go head to head at Munich's Allianz Arena this weekend. While the match, held against the backdrop of Munich's Oktoberfest, comes just five games into the season, it will give the victors early bragging rights in what is likely to be a tight title race.

Last year, eventual champions Leverkusen laid down an early marker with a 2-2 draw in Munich, before thumping Bayern 3-0 in the return fixture.

Bayern are the only side to have won all four of their opening league fixtures, but Leverkusen sit just three points behind them in second place.

Retired Germany midfielder Toni Kroos lavished praise on the "dangerous" duo earlier this month via the podcast he hosts with his brother, former Union Berlin player Felix.

"These are two players we've longed for in Germany for years.

"Players who can turn a harmless situation into a dangerous one all by themselves."

Competing with other members of Bayern's high-quality attack including Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry and newcomer Michael Olise, Musiala has notched three goals and one assist in four league games this season.

In the same amount of matches, Wirtz -- Leverkusen's creative force -- has four goals and an assist, not to mention a brace on his Champions League debut in last week's demolition of Feyenoord.

In the lead-up, Musiala said the two were "good friends", adding "it's going to be a tough game and everyone's looking forward to it."

Their seven matches against each other have been relatively even, with Musialia on the winning side three times and Wirtz twice, to go along with two draws.

"Flo especially is always going for more, working harder and hungrier," Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky told the Bundesliga website.

"Everything last year was fantastic. We want to compete in the title race again."

That both Wirtz and Musiala head into the match with clouded futures only highlights how in-demand they have become.

Bayern have said repeatedly they want to extend the contract of Musiala, who joined from Chelsea in 2019. His deal runs until 2026 but there are several potential suitors for the England-raised player.

Leverkusen also secured Wirtz's signature in 2020 but the club's chances of extending his deal, which expires in 2027, are slim, despite being Bundesliga and German Cup champions.

With a reported price tag of 150 million euros ($167 million) placed on his head by club supremo Fernando Carro, the question then remains not if Wirtz will leave, but when and where, with Bayern major admirers.

One to watch: Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka may not wear the captain's armband but is undoubtedly the side's on-field leader.

Known for his hot head earlier in his career, Xhaka has become an expert at diffusing tense situations on the pitch to keep his teammates calm and focused.

"It'll be a top game and we're ready for it," the 31-year-old told Sky Germany.

"The pressure is not necessarily greater (as champions), but different... I have the feeling we can handle the pressure quite well."

Key stats

37 - Borussia Dortmund have not lost on Friday night dating back to a 1-0 defeat by arch rivals Schalke in 2004, a run of 37 games (28 wins, nine draws).

15 - RB Leipzig have not lost in the league since February, a run of 15 games.

16 - Bayern have not lost any of their past 16 matches as league leaders (11 wins, five draws).

1989 - Leverkusen last kept a clean sheet in Munich in 1989 in a 1-0 victory.

