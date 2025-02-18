Inter Miami's opening CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday has been postponed by 24 hours as Kansas City braces for a powerful winter storm, officials said Monday. A statement from CONCACAF said the first leg game at Children's Mercy Park would now take place on Wednesday at 7pm local time (0100 GMT Thursday). "The first leg match of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF has been rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snow accumulation," CONCACAF said in a statement.

"The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities."

Forecasts say up to 10 inches of snow could be dumped on Kansas City on Tuesday with record low temperatures expected later in the week.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)