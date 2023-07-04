The Indian football team will be squaring off against Kuwait in the final match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Defending champions India would look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament.

When will the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match be played?

The India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match will be played from June 21.

Where will the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match be played?

The India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Advertisement

What time will India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match start?

The India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match?

The India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match?

The India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Final match will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)