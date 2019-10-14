India vs Bangladesh, World Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

The Indian football team will be in action in Kolkata for the first time in eight years as they take on Bangladesh in their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday amid heightened excitement and a rush for tickets. India come into the match on the back of their impressive performance against Asian champions Qatar, which earned them a goalless draw in Doha. They will, however, be without the services of star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who picked up an injury in a friendly match last week. " The entire squad is extremely excited . Thank you Kolkata for your response," manager Igor Stimac said on Sunday.

When is the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier will be played on October 15, 2019.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier will be played?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, more popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier begin?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup Qualifier can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)