Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he explained his decision to refuse to play for the national team under former coach Domenico Tedesco "in front of the squad" after his return to the fold. The Real Madrid number one had a public falling out with Tedesco after not being named captain for a game against Austria in June 2023, saying he felt "insulted". But the 32-year-old is set to return on Thursday in a Nations League relegation play-off against Ukraine after being named in new coach Rudi Garcia's first squad. "When I arrived (at the training centre), it was good to be able to speak in front of the players because a lot of false things have been said," Courtois told reporters on Tuesday.

"Let's not talk about it anymore. I'm relieved."

"I made mistakes. I was probably going through a difficult period mentally. I'd had a long, hard season (in 2023) with injuries. I felt there were problems with the coach."

Courtois, who has 102 caps for his country, said he was disrespected by Tedesco.

"I didn't feel any respect," he added. "The coach never came to see me. I'd never seen that in 16 years. I exploded at that moment because I didn't understand."

Belgium have struggled since a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, when they were affected by reported infighting, which led to then-coach Roberto Martinez stepping down.

Many of the Belgium side which topped the world rankings from 2018 until 2021 have retired, including former skipper Eden Hazard.

The Belgians were eliminated from Euro 2024 in the last 16 by France, with Koen Casteels in goal in Courtois' absence.

"This story, which has been making headlines worldwide, has hurt the squad. So it's good to clear the air," said midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Frenchman Garcia has signed a contract through to the end of next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but his first task is to keep Belgium in the top flight of the Nations League.

It is the former Lille and Roma boss's first job since a disastrous stint at Napoli last season.

