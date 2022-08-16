Liverpool are still winless in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season after the Reds played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday at Anfield. However, the biggest talking point of the game came in the 57th minute as Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt. It is important to note that the match against Palace was Nunez's full-time debut for the Reds at home (Anfield). Palace's Joachim Anderson had pushed the Uruguayan star, and then the Liverpool star reacted angrily, and this eventually led to him being issued a red card for headbutting the Palace player.

Nunez is the first player to be sent off for violent conduct for Liverpool under the reign of Jurgen Klopp. As a result of this red card, Nunez will now serve a 3-game suspension, starting with the match against Manchester United.

"No, I will speak to him of course. I wanted to see the situation first. I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it and yes it was a red card, the wrong reaction. Andersen wanted that and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake," Klopp said in a press conference after the game, as reported by Goal.com.

"A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can't deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is," he added.

Liverpool fought back with 10 men to prevent a first Premier League defeat in front of fans at Anfield since 2017 as Darwin Nunez was sent off during a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday. Luis Diaz's sensational strike salvaged a point for the Reds after Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring for Palace in the first half.

Just two games into the season, Liverpool trail leaders Manchester City by four points with their new 75-million euros (USD 77 million) striker largely to blame.

The red card did not deter Palace from their plan to sit deep and counter-attack, and it nearly worked.

Zaha should have won the game when he hit the post with the goal gaping from Cheick Doucoure's cross 12 minutes from time.

