Harry Kane limped off but Jamal Musiala's 85th-minute header salvaged a 1-1 draw for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the home of rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. England captain Kane pulled up with a left thigh issue after 33 minutes, shortly after compatriot Jamie Gittens had opened the scoring for Dortmund. However, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said he was optimistic Kane's injury was "not too bad" with Tuesday's German Cup last-16 match against holders Leverkusen looming.

"He (Kane) says it's not too serious. Let's hope so," said Kompany with the 31-year-old set to undergo scans.

Bayern's seven-point lead can be cut to four when second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt play Heidenheim on Sunday.

Dortmund went back above Freiburg, who beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 on Saturday, into fifth place but remain 10 points behind the leaders.

This Klassiker was a meeting between the teams with the best home and away records in the Bundesliga, and always promised to be an entertaining contest.

Bayern started the game on top but Dortmund steadied the ship and took the lead in the 27th minute through Gittens' superb individual goal.

Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck spotted the run of Gittens, whose stepover left Konrad Laimer in his wake. His searing pace kept him clear of Laimer down the left flank and he finished expertly past Manuel Neuer.

It was a moment of brilliance from the Englishman and a repayment to coach Nuri Sahin for the faith he has shown in the 20-year-old, handing him 14 starts already this season.

It was also the first goal Bayern had conceded since October 23, breaking a run of clean sheets that had stretched back eight games in all competitions.

Bayern's problems were compounded five minutes later with the loss of Kane but Neuer kept the Bavarians in the game keeping out a Marcel Sabitzer shot with his right leg just after the hour mark.

Bayern controlled much of the second half but could not convert their ball superiority into goals, until Bayern's best player on the night Musiala secured a point.

Leroy Sane's free-kick struck the Dortmund wall, Sane found Michael Olise, whose pinpoint cross was nodded in by Musiala.

"We're happy to have come back, I think we deserved it," said Thomas Mueller, Kane's replacement from the bench.

Schick keeps Leverkusen in touch

Earlier, Patrik Schick scored the winner as Bayer Leverkusen edged Union Berlin 2-1 to keep Bayern in sight.

Leverkusen had flown out of the blocks, taking the lead inside two minutes through Jeremie Frimpong before Jeong Woo-yeong struck back for the hosts to restore parity before the break.

But the champions found a winner in the 71st minute, with Czech forward Schick meeting Florian Wirtz's cross to settle a finely balanced game in their favour.

Wolfsburg pulled off a shock 5-1 win at RB Leipzig, giving former Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl a triumphant return to his former club.

Leipzig endured a nightmare start, with Wolfsburg leading 2-0 inside the first five minutes.

Algerian striker Mohamed Amoura opened the scoring in the fourth minute, with Tiago Tomas doubling the advantage a minute later.

Amoura added his second after 16 minutes, and Joakim Maehle piled on the misery for the hosts after the break.

Leipzig captain Willi Orban tapped in a late consolation, but it was too little, too late, as

Leipzig conceded four for the second consecutive league game and are now winless in six games, including four in the league, after their fast start to the season, slipping to fourth.

In contrast, Wolfsburg have climbed to seventh and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Elsewhere, Freiburg held off Borussia Moenchengladbach to win 3-1 and bounce back from their 4-0 trouncing in Dortmund last weekend.

In Bremen, Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic scored a brace as the visitors twice fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.

A first-half penalty by Phillip Tietz gave Augsburg a 1-0 win over Bochum, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table with two points.

