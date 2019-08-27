 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Wesley Sneijder Trolled For Dramatic Weight Gain Post Retirement

Updated: 27 August 2019 18:09 IST

While some commented that Wesley Sneijder was thoroughly enjoying his retirement, others took digs at the pace at which he has gone out of shape.

Watch: Wesley Sneijder Trolled For Dramatic Weight Gain Post Retirement
A video featuring the Dutch star Wesley Sneijder went viral on Twitter. © Twitter

Wesley Sneijder, Holland's most-capped player with 134 appearances, has become the latest target of trolls on Twitter after retiring from professional football. A video featuring the Dutch star went viral on the social media platform and people were shocked to see Sneijder's go out of shape just inside two weeks of retiring from professional football. While some commented that he was thoroughly enjoying his retirement, others took digs at the pace at which he has gone out of shape.

Here are some of the tweets:

Sneijder made his international debut in 2003 aged 19. In his 17-year long illustrious career he won many trophies for the club and the country.

He was part of the Netherlands team which finished as the runners-up in 2010 FIFA World Cup after losing to dominant Spain in the final.

Sneijder's displays earned him the Silver Ball for the tournament's second-best player behind Uruguay's Diego Forlan.

His run to the 2010 final with the Netherlands came after his finest season in club football. As the number 10, he led Inter Milan to a Serie A, Copa Italia and Champions League treble under Jose Mourinho.

Four years later in Brazil he took his side to third place after missing a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out loss to Argentina.

Sneijder was also named in the Euro 2008 Team of the Tournament despite his team's quarter-final exit at the hands of Russia.

He played in some of the top leagues across Europe and enjoyed a fair bit of success. Apart from Inter Milan, he also played for Dutch giants Ajax and Spanish giants Real Madrid among others.

He finished his playing career at Al Gharafa in Qatar's top-flight.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wesley Sneijder Netherlands Netherlands Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Dutch Hero Wesley Sneijder Announces Retirement From Football
Dutch Hero Wesley Sneijder Announces Retirement From Football
Watch: Wesley Sneijder Threatens To Quit Qatar In Furious Rant After Red Card, Tweets Apology
Watch: Wesley Sneijder Threatens To Quit Qatar In Furious Rant After Red Card, Tweets Apology
Wesley Sneijder Announces Retirement From International Football With Netherlands
Wesley Sneijder Announces Retirement From International Football With Netherlands
Wesley Sneijder Shines as Netherlands Stay on Course for Euro 2016 Berth
Wesley Sneijder Shines as Netherlands Stay on Course for Euro 2016 Berth
FIFA World Cup 2014: Dutch Fate Undeserved, Says Wesley Sneijder
FIFA World Cup 2014: Dutch Fate Undeserved, Says Wesley Sneijder
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.