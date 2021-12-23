Ever heard of or seen the "Mexican Wave"? It is the perfect example of the effect football can have on fans. Popularised during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the wave is achieved when spectators in a stadium stand up on their seats, yell and put their hands up before sitting again. When done in a synchronised manner one after another in a stadium, it gives the visual effect of a wave and the sound of the fans shouting reverberates to give the feeling of being inside a cauldron. That's what the "beautiful game" can achieve. It can unite people, irrespective of which team they follow or which country they are from. Football is a harbinger of togetherness and harmony, as a diverse bunch gets together to celebrate greatness on the green.

Keeping with this spirit of togetherness, Jameson has partnered with Sony Liv India to curate some exciting content for the football aficionados in the country. The content will give the fans a round-up of the smoothest goals from top European Leagues every week. . The property "Jameson Smoothest Goals of the week" gives glimpses of some key defining moments from the matches involving some of the biggest teams including Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, etc.

Football viewership on digital platforms has been on the rise and Sony Liv has been a pioneer in this field, bringing the best footballing action to the screens for fans to watch the games together at home! Consequently, Jameson, a brand that stands for making the world a smaller place with old and new friends partnered with Sony Liv to bring home this top quality football action to facilitate the fans getting together and bonding over some mind boggling footballing action!

Football is a sport that brings people together, and Jameson through this innovative association wants to enable fans to come together and create new friendships and memories over some incredibly smooth content!